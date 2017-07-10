Coding Bootcamp Corporate Elevator Rebrands to TechFleet, Focuses on Veterans

Coding bootcamp Corporate Elevator brings a successful first year to its new moniker, TechFleet.

Launched in 2016, Corporate Elevator Principal Ivan Israel and Account Manager Rupesh Parikh developed the idea for the 12-week course to fill the growing gap between open IT positions and the individuals with the skills to fill them. They had a first-hand look at how the industry was changing. Corporate Elevator originated as a job placement firm and is now the primary hiring outlet for the bootcamp’s new coders.

Corporate Elevator’s staffing services will forge ahead under its original name while the bootcamp will become its own company, TechFleet. The name change comes as a condition from an angel investor who staked claim in the business about three to four months ago.

From their hub at 629 N. High St., TechFleet has graduated six individuals across two cohorts to the tune of a 100 percent job placement rate. All have been hired to work for a Corporate Elevator client in software developer roles. While the bootcamp primarily trains in the Microsoft stack, the new hires are working mainly in JavaScript.

Israel says that, “We’re teaching people to become developers and not just coders.” TechFleet’s graduates are able to go into any environment and pick up what they need to succeed, no matter the language.

The next cohort is receiving training now, with another scheduled to begin in about 10 weeks. As the program continues, TechFleet is focusing on bringing veterans into the program. Parikh says that a veteran’s skill set doesn’t always transfer in the civilian world, but the bootcamp can teach them a new skill that’s highly in demand.

Israel sees interest in coding bootcamps like TechFleet continuing to grow on both sides. He says companies are becoming wiser about getting the best talent, and not just limiting themselves to individuals with four-year degrees. On the individual side, with rising student debt, time is of the essence. TechFleet takes three months instead of four years, and comes at a cost of $12,000 (down from $16,000), and a job post-graduation. Parisk says that’s what sets TechFleet apart from others – they want to hire 100 percent of their graduates.

TechFleet is also running a special promotion to encourage participants.

“For the first four people who qualify for our program, we are offering them the option of taking the bootcamp with no upfront cost,” Parikh says. They only pay the tuition back once they secure a job as a software developer.

TechFleet plans to expand by adding training in cyber security. They’ll be starting with a free, one-hour introduction course to gauge participants’ interest, and developing a new, separate program.

For more information, visit tech-fleet.com.