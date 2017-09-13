Columbus Chamber’s Leadership for Small Business Series: Crafting a Brand From Your Business Strategy

Launched in 2016, the Columbus Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership for Small Business Series highlights relevant, actionable information and networking for startups, small business owners and entrepreneurs. The series features insights, trends and best practices custom tailored to small and midsize firms, covering topics like mentoring, business development, recruiting, retention, marketing and more. As a unified voice for Central Ohio companies and the region’s premier advocate for a thriving small business community, the Columbus Chamber leverages and delivers content from its growing membership of nearly 1,400 businesses.

How do you translate your business’ internal strategy into a brand identity? That’s the question that the next Leadership for Small Business Series event from the Columbus Chamber will tackle on Wednesday, September 20 from 3 – 6 p.m.

A brand goes well beyond a logo, slogan or website, “Often, small businesses have a tangible vision and a plan for their future, but lack the time or resources to fully develop a brand identity,” says Joe Bellfy, director of marketing & engagement at the Chamber. “From marketing and advertising to sales, event management and customer service, every interaction is an opportunity to illustrate your core values and unique position in the marketplace.”

Hosted at Dawson, 1114 Dublin Rd., the event will feature a panel of seasoned branding and marketing experts that have worked with clients from a variety of disciplines, business sizes and budgets.

Chad Lusher, director of client relations at Summerfield Advertising, will moderate a panel including:

Maria Conry, Managing Director – CWT Interactive

Adrienne Nazon, Chief Marketing Officer- The Ohio State University

Alberto Scirocco, President and Creative Director – leftchannel

Welcome and seating begins at 3 p.m., with the programming running from 3:30 – 4:15 p.m., followed by a champagne reception and networking.

Tickets are $25 for Chamber members and $40 for non-Chamber members. Additional information and registration can be found here.

Learn more about the Columbus Chamber of Commerce at columbus.org.