Columbus Chamber’s Leadership for Small Business Series: Preparing Your Company’s Future Leaders

Launched in 2016, the Columbus Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership for Small Business Series highlights relevant, actionable information and networking for startups, small business owners and entrepreneurs. The series features insights, trends and best practices custom tailored to small and midsize firms, covering topics like mentoring, business development, recruiting, retention, marketing and more. As a unified voice for Central Ohio companies and the region’s premier advocate for a thriving small business community, the Columbus Chamber leverages and delivers content from its growing membership of nearly 1,400 businesses.

While every day operations can be all-consuming, it’s never too early for business owners to plan for the future of their company. A panel of experts will discuss how a company can prepare its future leaders at the next Columbus Chamber Leadership for Small Business event on Wednesday, November 15.

How do you describe your company’s leadership culture? What pathways exist for the molding of future leaders, succession plans and other tools to ensure long-term prosperity of your business? Business owners will find insights to answer these questions and more from a discussion led by moderator Tim Jochim, Partner, Schatz Brown Glassman LLP and panelists:

Ron Calhoun, President – Palmer-Donavin

CK Satyapriya, President – CTL Engineering, Inc.

Laurie Stein Marsh, Executive Director – Leadership Columbus

Practical, relevant examples will provide insights on objective market factors, such as net proceeds and tax efficiency, and value factors like company culture and legacy issues.

Anyone who owns a business or operates within the internal strategy framework of an organization will find this conversation beneficial.

The event will be held at the Offices of Porter, Wright, Morris & Arthur, 41 S. High St., Suite 2900. Networking and continental breakfast begin at 7:15 a.m. with programming following from 8 – 9:15 a.m.

Tickets are $25 for Chamber members and $40 for non-Chamber members. Additional information and registration can be found here.

