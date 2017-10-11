Customer-Focused Training & Experience Leads to Rapid Growth for Waxxpot

As evident from their name, Waxxpot is focused on doing one thing and doing it well: waxing. The head-to-toe waxing salon is finding success with its niche focus. The business just opened its third location in as many years at 999 W. Fifth Ave. in Fifth by Northwest in September.

Originally opened in 2014 as The Waxxpot at 1188 N. High St. in Short North, a purchase of the business by Daniel Saad in 2015 when the original owners moved out of state dropped ‘the’ from the moniker, streamlined the offerings and put the waxing salon on the trajectory for growth.

With the acquisition came a complete renovation, expanding the salon from three rooms to six, “So that we could accommodate more clients with the Short North growing by the minute,” says Nicole DiTommaso, director of stores for Waxxpot. “To bring up our capacity for our guests was crucial, while also providing a more modern, clean aesthetic than was originally present.”

The capacity of the salon wasn’t the only thing that was growing. DiTommaso has also seen a shift in the demand for waxing services over the last few years.

“I think that most of our guests, and people just in general, are viewing waxing as not a luxury, but a necessity,” she says.

Waxing is becoming a regular part of men and women’s hygienic routines. And Waxxpot’s unisex salons are one of its differentiating factors.

“We wax everything from head to toe,” DiTommaso says. Brows and Brazilians are the two most popular services, with the rest of the wax menu covering nearly every part of the body. Spray tans and brow and lash tints are also available.

Each of Waxxpot’s three locations pull customers from different pockets of the city. From its Short North location, the salon first expanded to the suburbs in Gahanna in November 2016. While Short North is convenient for people that live in the area, the Gahanna salon at 4687 Morse Rd. offers a different feel from a shopping center with businesses like Kroger and Piada, as well as front-of-store parking.

When it comes to scouting locations, DiTommaso says Waxxpot is big on touring sites at different days and times to look at factors such as foot traffic and like businesses.

“We have just been watching the development of Grandview, as everyone has in this city, and when we saw this location we just thought, ‘wow – if we can get this location it’s going to be something so special,'” DiTommaso says.

She attributes the salon’s rapid growth to their people.

In a beauty industry that’s changing by the second, “We want to be the absolute best waxing experts,” DiTommaso says.

She brings experience running her own Short North salon for a number of years to the team. Over the last year DiTommaso has also dove deep on training, “Not only identifying what is the best waxes that we’re using, but what is the greatest technical model we can train all of our people on to produce the greatest, long-lasting results.”

That training includes personal development – teaching employees professionalism and the importance of customer service.

“We really focus on the customer,” DiTommaso says.

She wants to the clean, contemporary spaces, customer experience and convenience to keep their clients coming back. The salons are always staffed to accommodate appointments as well as walk-ins.

More customers could soon be enjoying the Waxxpot experience. DiTommaso says they are eyeing a few spots in Dublin, and will open their first location out of state in Atlanta in January.

For more information, visit waxxpot.com.