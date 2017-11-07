News Roundup: Beam Lands $5.5 Million, Local Businesses Collaborate, Grypmat Headed for the Sharks & More

From collaborations to acquisitions, keep up with all the news coming out of the entrepreneurial community in Central Ohio in News Roundup.

Cliff Original and Native Cold Pressed Collaborate

Cold-pressed juice meet skincare. Local natural grooming products company Cliff Original is getting some help from Native Cold Pressed on the ingredients for TEND: a carrot complexion bar. Raw carrot juice combines with ingredients like coconut oil and olive oil for hydrating combo.

The two businesses are also giving back with the limited-edition soap. For every bar sold, $5 goes to Flying Horse Farms, a camp for children with serious illnesses and their families.

Click here for more information.

Grypmat Goes to the Sharks

Local entrepreneur Tom Burden is gearing up for his television debut. Burden makes a pitch for Grypmat on ABC’s Shark Tank on Sunday, November 12.

A F-16 mechanic in the Air Force, Burden invented the flexible, non-slip rubber tool mat that conforms to perilous angles and shapes after his tools kept sliding off the aircraft. Available in small, medium and large sizes, Grypmat was also recently crowned the winner of SEMA Launch Pad 2017, which put the product in front of the audience at the largest automotive aftermarket tradeshow in the world.

There will be a watch party for Bruden’s Shark Tank premier at Rev1 Ventures, 1275 Kinnear Rd. Networking kicks off at 8 p.m., with the show airing at 9 p.m. and networking continuing after. Light drinks and food will be provided by Bunker Labs Columbus. More info can be found here.

Learn more at grypmat.com.

Beam Lands $5.5 Million in Series B Funding

After a Series A round of funding that brought Beam Dental to Columbus under the Drive Capital portfolio in 2014, the growing business has gone from building a smart toothbrush to leveraging that technology to provide innovative dental insurance plans. Continuing on their quest to create solutions for more affordable dental care across the country, Beam recently closed a Series B funding round totaling $5.5 million led by St. Louis-based Lewis & Clark Ventures with participation from Drive Capital

Beam has also launched a new partnership with not-for-profit vision insurance company VSP Vision Care. Through the relationship, Beam Vision will offer a selection of VSP’s vision benefit plans across 10 states, bundling dental and vision insurance.

For more information, visit beam.dental.

E-Commerce Agency Rocket Code Acquired by BVAccel

Growing Columbus-based e-commerce agency Rocket Code was acquired last month by BVAccel. The San Diego-based agency is a Shopify Plus Partner and the fastest-growing Shopify focused agency in the world.

Rocket Founder and CEO Jonathan Poma will take on the role of CEO at BVAccel.

“The strategic union of Rocket Code and BVAccel marks an exciting time in our company history,” Poma said in a press release. “Both companies were early market leaders in the Shopify space, and have continued to innovate as top partners to Google, Optimizely and Shopify Plus. As a unified company, we strengthen BVAccel’s position as the number one Shopify Plus Partner agency and thought leader in the evolving area of eCommerce.”

For more information, visit bvaccel.com and rocketcode.io.