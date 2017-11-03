SocialVentures’ Marketplace: Broaden Your Thinking About Charitable Giving

On October 24, SocialVentures celebrated innovation and entrepreneurship in the nonprofit sector at its second annual Nonprofit Sustainability Showcase. Five nonprofits presented their plans for new social enterprises and joined nine other successful, nonprofit-owned social enterprises in a showcase to share how their products and services further their mission work.

The plans for the five organizations (Center for Balanced Living, Equality Ohio, Rebuilding Together Central Ohio, US Together, and YMCA) combined five-year projections are calling for $450,000 net profits annually on sales of $6 million. Not only is this extremely impressive, it translates into significant social impact for our community, as this net profit can be deployed for core mission work.

These next several weeks are peak donation season for nonprofits. SocialVentures would like to challenge you to broaden how you frame and define your charitable giving. While there are many enterprising nonprofits, there are just as many for-profit social enterprises making significant strides in their social impact areas.

As the holiday season also approaches, SocialVentures is gearing up to promote many offers and discounts from social enterprises through its online Marketplace, which lists nearly 100 local social enterprises. Using our Marketplace, you can shop nearly 100 social enterprises by cause, product or service—even by the stage of development of the organization.

Here are some tips on using our Marketplace to expand your charitable giving efforts and check items off your holiday shopping list over the next few weeks:

For Businesses Looking to Increase Community Engagement

Conduct an audit of your current suppliers and partnerships, using the Marketplace to explore where business-to-business (B2B) social enterprises might enhance how your business gives back to the community.

Make financial contributions directly to innovative nonprofits that put social enterprise into practice.

Shop the Marketplace for employee gifts.

Consider organizing an employee-driven volunteer experience with a social enterprise.

For Individuals Looking to Increase their Social Impact Footprint

Shop for holiday gifts sold by social enterprises for your friends and family members.

Help bring even more energy to the social enterprise movement by introducing and promoting the concept of social enterprise to others in ways that are meaningful and memorable.

Consider your routine household services and expenses, such as cleaning and lawn care, that social enterprises could provide at a competitive rate, in addition to creating social impact.

Get a jump start on your New Year’s Resolutions by getting involved with a cause you care deeply about. Are you a seasoned professional? Consider mentoring a social entrepreneur through our Advisor Program.

Founded in 2014, SocialVentures advances remarkably good businesses—businesses that intentionally integrate social impact as a non-negotiable component of their business model. For more information about SocialVentures or our Marketplace, please feel free to send an email to info@socialventurescbus.com or visit socialventurescbus.com.