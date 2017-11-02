‘Tis the season for charitable giving!

As the holidays are quickly approaching and 2017 draws to a close, it’s time to center our efforts on paying it forward with charitable acts of kindness. While companies may feel the need to focus on philanthropy solely during Thanksgiving and Christmastime, aligning yourself with a charity year-round is really good for business.

Here are four ways being charitable is good for business:

1. It boosts employee morale, employee retention and attracts talent – Giving back is a feel-good act that makes employees socially aware of what’s going on in their community. Participating in charitable events also creates a bonding experience among employees that helps contribute to their work-life balance.

2. Sponsorships double as marketing and free publicity – Sponsoring a charity event or partnering with a charitable organization that aligns with your business is a great way to do good while also getting your name out there. Create a content marketing campaign that includes press releases, social media posts, storytelling opportunities and website promotions. Selecting a charity that parallels your business model and makes a great impact sheds a positive light on your company; you are demonstrating to members of the community that you care about them.

3. Increased network opportunities – Working with charitable organizations gives you the chance to meet and experience new people that share the same passion; it also gives you a space to maintain those relationships.

4. Generate positivity around your brand and gain customer support – You owe it to your community to give back and get involved. By generating this form of positivity and sharing it with the world, your customers get a chance to see the depth of the business. According to the Cone Communications Report, customers are 85 percent more likely to buy a product that is associated with a charity.

Telhio Credit Union’s 90-Day Challenge began in February 2015 and to date has contributed over 67,200 meals and 57,780 pounds of food to the Mid-Ohio Food Bank, 3,270 night stays for families with a hospitalized child at the Ronald McDonald House, and 2,750 toys for children in need through Franklin County Children’s Services. The 90-Day Challenge invited individuals to open an account with Telhio Credit Union and receive $50. When new members remain in the credit union for at least 90 days, Telhio matches that amount, donating $50 to one of the three local charities. To read more on the 90-Day Challenge, click here.

Telhio Credit Union is also here to help your small business succeed. Contact us or stop in your neighborhood Telhio to see what opportunities we have for your small business.

Telhio Credit Union is open to anyone who lives, works, worships or goes to school in Franklin, Fairfield, Delaware, Licking, Madison, Pickaway, Union, Hamilton, Warren, Butler and Preble counties. Founded in 1934, originally as the credit union for the Columbus Telephone Co., Telhio is a not-for-profit financial cooperative where its members are also its owners. Driven by its philosophy that members come first, Telhio is committed to the highest standards of responsibility and conduct. Telhio offers a variety of innovative programs, services and products to support its members’ financial needs. Telhio offers 12 branching offices throughout central and southwestern Ohio and nearly 4,000 shared branching locations nationwide. Federally insured by NCUA.